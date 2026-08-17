Kyrgyzstan to set up special commission to probe power outages

During a regular meeting of the Kyrgyz Cabinet of Ministers, Chairman Adylbek Kasymaliev criticized a series of emergency power outages across the country and ordered a detailed investigation into their causes.

He said 26 high-voltage emergency outages had been recorded in Kyrgyzstan over the past 18 months.

According to the prime minister, the disruptions have been caused by violations of equipment operating and safety rules, poor technical conditions of equipment, and the cutting or damage of power transmission lines by contractors. He also pointed to negligence by some officials responsible for the operation of the energy infrastructure.

Kasymaliev instructed Azamat Apsatarov, head of the Presidential Administration’s department for monitoring the implementation of presidential and cabinet decisions, to take the issue under personal control.

He also ordered the establishment of a special commission to conduct a detailed investigation into the causes of power outages in several regions of the country, including the incident that occurred on August 14, 2026.

The commission was additionally tasked with providing a legal and disciplinary assessment of the actions of officials from government ministries, energy companies and construction contractors whose actions or failures may have contributed to the outages.

Following the commission’s findings, those found responsible will face strict accountability, the Cabinet of Ministers said.

Previously, Qazinform reported a massive blackout hits Almaty and Almaty region.