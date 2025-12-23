EN
    Kyrgyzstan to raise salaries for teachers, health and cultural workers in 2026

    14:05, 23 December 2025

    Kyrgyzstan envisages 58 billion soms to increase the salaries of medical workers, teachers, and cultural workers in 2026. This is what Cabinet Chairman Adylbek Kasymaliev said at a joint meeting of the Zhogorku Kenesh committees, Kabar reported.

    Photo credit: Kabar

    According to him, the salary increase is planned to be implemented in two stages – on April 1 and October 1, 2026.

    "The budget already includes 38 billion soms, and we plan to increase salaries by at least 50%. Salaries for some municipal and government employees will also be increased starting in October," Kasymaliev said.

     

    Kyrgyzstan Central Asia World News Society
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
