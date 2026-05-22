Kyrgyzstan to participate in V Eurasian Economic Forum in Astana

According to him, the event will be held under the theme EAEU in the Global Digital Race: Focus on Artificial Intelligence, and will focus on practical business issues. Companies will be offered to join an exhibition and a fair, as well as comprehensive business program.

The forum coincides with the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, attended by the EAEU heads of state.

Elimbek Kanybek uulu noted that the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting will address a wide range of issues aimed at further developing Eurasian economic integration, strengthening trade and economic cooperation, and improving the Union's regulatory framework.

One of the key topics on the agenda will be the discussion of a joint statement on the responsible development of artificial intelligence within the EAEU. The heads of state will also summarize the implementation of approaches to developing trade and economic cooperation with the Union's key partners for 2021-2025 and consider prospects for further cooperation.

Furthermore, participants will discuss the results of the EAEU's international activities, improving customs regulation, the Union's budget policy, and the results of the external audit of EAEU bodies for 2025.

Following the meeting, several decisions will be adopted and documents signed to further strengthen economic cooperation within the EAEU.

Earlier, Bakytzhan Sagintayev, Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission, reported to President Tokayev on preparations for the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council and the 5th Eurasian Economic Forum, scheduled for 28-29 May in Astana.