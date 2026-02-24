Kyrgyzstan to launch digital som by 2027

During a press briefing on Tuesday, the relevant law will take effect on that date, after which the digital som will be officially introduced into circulation. The National Bank is currently working with its partners to implement the project.

The sanarip som is a digital form of the national currency issued by the National Bank. It will be legal tender, with one digital som equal to one cash som. Since the regulator's guarantees back the digital currency, funds can be restored.

Kozubekov also stated that more detailed information on the progress of the pilot project, which remains a priority for the regulator, is expected later this year.

As Qazinform reported in November 2025, Kyrgyzstan launched its first gold-backed stablecoin.