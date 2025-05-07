Kyrgyzstan to host senior officials meeting of CAREC program in June

“We have very strong cooperation between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Asian Development Bank. In fact, last year we marked the 30th anniversary of partnership. But on the CAREC specifically, a lot of regional events are taking place in the Kyrgyz Republic. Actually, very soon, we have a CAREC senior officials meeting in Issyk-Kul in late June.

Representatives of all 10 CAREC countries are coming there. We will be discussing strategic issues, also investment, regional portfolio, and so on. And also, we are preparing for the ministerial conference this year in second half of November at a very high level,” she said.

As written before, Kyrgyzstan plans to open 128 enterprises and create 15,000 jobs in 2025.