Kyrgyzstan to direct 23.2 bln soms to social sector

In recent years, thanks to the direct support of the president and cabinet of ministers, allocations to the social sector have steadily increased.

Authorities are conducting an audit of recipients of the Uy-bulogo komok benefit, which supports children from low-income families.

The guaranteed minimum income per family member has been raised from 1,000 soms to 1,500 soms, expanding coverage for vulnerable households.

Minister Kanat Sagynbaev emphasized that these measures aim to strengthen social protection and broaden support for families in need.