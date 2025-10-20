Kyrgyzstan to develop Strategy on critical minerals

According to him, a Strategy for the Development of Critical Minerals in the Kyrgyz Republic is being developed as part of the presidential decree of January 22, 2024, on the implementation of a national project for the extraction of polymetals and rare earth elements for the dynamic development of the economy.

Currently, 22 critical minerals have been identified in the country, and this list will expand, the deputy minister noted.

List of critical minerals:

Aluminum

Baryte

Beryllium

Boron

Vanadium

Tungsten

Graphite

Lithium

Copper

Arsenic

Tin

Rare earth elements (REE)

Mercury

Lead

Silver

Antimony

Titanium

Thorium

Uranium

Fluorite

Zinc

Zirconium

According to a representative of the Ministry of Natural Resources, the development of list of critical minerals is of strategic importance for resource security, attracting investment, and developing processing industries in the country. The strategy being developed will determine the priorities for geological exploration, rational subsoil use, and the integration of critical minerals into economic circulation.

