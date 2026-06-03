Kyrgyzstan to consider later school year start

Kendirbaeva confirmed that the 2026-2027 school year is scheduled to run from September 15 to May 25.

“We will review the results after one year. Environmental, medical, agricultural, and other relevant services will provide their assessments, taking into account climate conditions and economic efficiency,” she said.

According to her, based on these findings, a decision will be made on whether to continue or discontinue this practice.

The initiative is part of a broader effort to align the school calendar with seasonal and economic considerations.

Earlier, it was reported that Kyrgyzstan is seeking historic first seat on UN Security Council.