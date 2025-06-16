Kyrgyzstan to build plant for production of seismic isolators

He said that a contract was signed with a Chinese company for $10 million on June 13. In accordance with the agreement, a plant for the production of seismic isolators will be built on the premises of the Ministry of Construction of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The enterprise will be managed in a 51/49 ratio, with 51% owned by the state.

The terms of the agreement also provide for the creation of three mobile and three stationary laboratories for the study of the earth's crust.

In addition, Kyrgyzstan will additionally receive a grant of $1.5 million. These funds will be used to purchase equipment and construct buildings for the Ministry of Construction. The term of the agreement is 90 days, during which $11.5 million will be attracted to Kyrgyzstan, the report said.

The contract is valid for 7 years. Upon its completion, all buildings and equipment will be fully transferred to the ownership of the state.

Earlier it was reported that Airbus, an international aerospace company, plans to support key areas in the development of civil aviation in Kyrgyzstan.