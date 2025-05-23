Kyrgyzstan to build 4 small HPPs and several energy facilities in Osh region

Adylbek Kasymaliev launched the construction of 4 small hydro power plants - Kurshab-1, Kurshab-2, Kurshab-3 and Kurshab-4, with a total capacity of 9 MW, which will be implemented by MGM Group LLC in the Yntymak rural district. The construction of a distribution substation and a modern concrete plant has also begun.

In his speech, the head of the Cabinet focused on the current state of the country's energy sector, noting that the demand for electricity is 18 billion kWh, while domestic generation covers only 14.7 billion kWh. The remaining 3.6 billion kWh are covered by imports. In this regard, the country is actively implementing projects to increase the capacity of existing hydroelectric power plants and build new ones. "Small hydroelectric power plants are an environmentally friendly and sustainable source of energy. Repair work has already been completed on the At-Bashinskaya HPP, the second and fourth units of the Toktogul HPP, the modernization of the second unit of the Kambar-Ata HPP-2 and the Uch-Kurgan HPP is underway. About 50 small hydroelectric power plants have been commissioned. The construction of the Kambar-Ata HPP-1 with a capacity of 1860 MW has begun, and relevant agreements have been signed. Thanks to the construction of Kambarata HPP-1, we will achieve energy independence and will be able to export electricity,” said Adylbek Kasymaliev.

He also emphasized the importance of building concrete plants, especially in the context of using modern technologies that allow for the construction of facilities in a short time using the continuous pouring method. In this context, it is important to have our own source of concrete on site to avoid losses during transportation.

The total estimated cost of building small hydro power plants and a substation is 870 million soms, financed by private investors. The construction of a concrete plant in the amount of 70 million soms was financed by private investors.

Then Adylbek Kasymaliev took part in the ceremony of laying the capsule for the construction of a battery manufacturing plant in the Kara-Suu region.

“The construction of industrial enterprises is the introduction of new technologies, attracting investment, expanding export opportunities and, most importantly, creating jobs for the local population. Battery production can rightfully be called the “heart” of modern technology. Against the backdrop of the growth of the global transport market, the opening of such an enterprise is an important step towards an innovative economy and strengthening the country's competitiveness," he emphasized.

The plant, the total estimated cost of which is 452 million soms, will not only produce batteries, but also produce solar lanterns charged by the sun, as well as low- and high-power electrical cables.