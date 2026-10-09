Kyrgyzstan to ban sugar imports

The Cabinet of Ministers submitted the corresponding decree for public discussion.

The ban aims at protecting the country’s sugar beet growers and sugar mills.

The temporary ban will be imposed for the period of processing and sales of the local harvest of 2026.

The sharp rise in imports and decline in prices for imported sugar forced to impose restrictions.

Between January and July 2026, Kyrgyzstan imported 66,900 tons of sugar, four times more than during the same period a year earlier.

Brazil, Russia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Belarus are the main suppliers.

Authorities warn that continued imports ahead of the arrival of new domestic sugar supplies could create excess market availability and reduce revenues for local sugar beet growers.

The proposed restrictions would not apply to white sugar transported in transit through Kyrgyzstan, including shipments moving between Eurasian Economic Union member states, re-exports, extra-grade sugar, or cargo dispatched before the ban takes effect.