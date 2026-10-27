Kyrgyzstan to abolish regions and districts under 2nd phase of administrative reform

Director of the State Agency for Civil Service and Local Self-Government Elchibek Zhantayev told Kabar news agency that overlapping administrative agencies would be eliminated.

“ Aimaqs will be larger than districts but smaller than regions. Around 20 aimaqs will replace the country’s 40 districts,” he said.

According to Zhantayev, smaller or neighboring districts with similar economic and natural potential will be merged around larger centers.

Earlier, it was reported that the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic had kept its key interest rate at 12% amid ongoing inflationary pressures and global economic uncertainty.