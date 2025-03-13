Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan to ink agreement on junction point of state borders

“With signing the agreement on the Tajik-Kyrgyz state border, we, together with Sadyr Zhaparov, agreed to sign, in the nearest time, an agreement between the Republic of Tajikistan, Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Uzbekistan on the junction point of state borders. We plan to sign this document on the sidelines of the upcoming Novruz celebration in Khujand,” said Emomali Rahmon.

Earlier, Kazinform reported that Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan inked historic Agreement on State Border.

From March 14, the countries plan to resume air communication.

On March 31, Khujand will host a trilateral summit of the leaders of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon is paying a state visit to Kyrgyzstan on March 12-13.