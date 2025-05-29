Kyrgyzstan supports declaration of 2025 as Year of Mountain Tourism

"Our country has confirmed its readiness to actively participate in promoting this area. As you know, the republic is currently making great efforts to create infrastructure, including for mountain tourism. In addition, I told my colleagues about the launch of the State Program for Sustainable Tourism for 2025-2030 and presented the main directions of state policy in the field of tourism, including the course for sustainable development, infrastructure modernization and development of the legislative framework, which allowed us to ensure an increase in tourist flow - in 2024, 8.8 million people visited our country," said Malika Moltoeva.

The program of the meeting of the Council for Tourism of the CIS member states included a business dialogue on cooperation in the field of tourism, where key areas of joint work and an action plan for the coming year were discussed. The participants also held bilateral talks and visited a tourism fair.

Then the Council members took part in the opening of the art installation "Source of Energy" at an altitude of 2320 meters on Rosa Peak (Sochi). "The Energy Source" is a structure over 3.5 meters high, with special sensors that respond to touch and create light and sound effects. The installation was opened by Hero of Russia, test cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov.

At the end of the day, a presentation of the book "Legends of Stone Giants" took place - a collection of fairy tales of the peoples of Eurasia in Russian and the national languages ​​of the CIS countries, including Kyrgyz.

As written before, Uzbekistan may chair the UN Tourism Commission for Europe for 2025-2027.