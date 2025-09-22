Kyrgyzstan starts to produce world-class porcelain tableware

According to her, the ISA plant has become the country's first porcelain tableware manufacturer specializing in high-quality, aesthetically pleasing, and environmentally friendly products.

We produce tableware that meets international standards, using innovative technologies and modern design solutions. Our production capacity allows us to produce 12,000 pieces per day and over 400,000 per month. Four private investors contributed approximately $1 million of their own funds to the construction and purchase of the necessary equipment, Keperakunova said.

According to her, 80% of the raw materials for production are imported from China. We supplement the Chinese raw materials with our own components. Kyrgyzstan also has deposits where raw materials suitable for porcelain production can be extracted. We are currently conducting research there. 40% of finished products are sold domestically, and 60% are exported to Russia and Belarus. Since this is the first porcelain tableware factory in the country, we had almost no specialists with the necessary qualifications. We train our workers ourselves. Currently, the company employs about 15 people, but in the future, the number will exceed 70. Currently, we only produce tableware; in the future, we plan to also produce building materials, she added.

The company's director emphasized that the tableware is fired in kilns at 1300 degrees Celsius for 9-12 hours and meets international quality standards. Finished products are sold at the factory's brand store in Bishkek.

It is worth noting that the founder of the factory is Integral-Grand LLC, the first company in the country in this field.

