Kyrgyzstan, South Korea sign memo on carbon emission reduction project

According to the city administration, the parties discussed the implementation of joint project to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and restore the urban environment of Bishkek. The project involves fuel substitution, the installation of modern water supply systems, the use of biogas, and the implementation of gas leak prevention systems and other urban regeneration measures.

Bishkek is increasing its budget and actively developing infrastructure, but we still face many challenges that require comprehensive solutions. We hope that joint activities and the implementation of individual projects will allow us to apply Korea's successful experience to our city, said Aibek Dzhunushaliev.

In turn, K-water Vice President Han Seong-yong expressed gratitude for the warm welcome and emphasized the company's commitment to active work. We are confident in the successful implementation of this project and will do everything possible to contribute to the sustainable development of Bishkek, he noted.

Following negotiations between Bishkek Mayor's office and Korea Water Resources Corporation, the parties signed memorandum of understanding and cooperation on Bishkek renovation and carbon emission reduction project.

