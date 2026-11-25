The event brought together more than 200 artists and craftspeople from 30 countries, with Kyrgyzstan becoming the first Central Asian nation to receive an invitation to participate in the biennale.

Presented under the title "Wild Beauty: Ancient Technologies for a Sustainable Future (Healing)," the Kyrgyz exhibition was developed as part of a joint development assistance project between Kyrgyzstan and South Korea aimed at promoting cultural tourism through traditional crafts and digital marketing.

Curated by Mirrahim Oposh, the exhibition featured works created by seven Kyrgyz artists, designers, and craftspeople.

Drawing inspiration from the traditional knowledge and spiritual practices of nomadic peoples, the exhibition explored the relationship between humanity and nature, highlighting how centuries-old craftsmanship can offer new perspectives on contemporary environmental and social challenges.

Photo credit: Kabar

Felt, organic textiles, traditional felting, and embroidery techniques formed the core of the exhibition, alongside contemporary artistic interpretations of these time-honored practices.

The Kyrgyz pavilion sought to demonstrate that traditional craftsmanship extends beyond the preservation of cultural heritage, serving as a source of inspiration for modern creative industries and sustainable development.

The project is being implemented in cooperation with Kyrgyzstan's Ministry of Culture, Information and Youth Policy and the International Information and Networking Center for Intangible Cultural Heritage in the Asia-Pacific Region (ICHCAP), which operates under the auspices of UNESCO, with support from South Korea's Cultural Heritage Administration.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that three Kazakh films had showcased Kazakhstan's history, culture, and cinematic heritage to Italian audiences during Kazakh Cinema Days, held in Milan on November 16-19.