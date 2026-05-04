Kyrgyzstan, Seychelles agree on visa-free stays for short-term visits

An appropriate agreement was signed during a meeting between Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeenbek Kulubaev and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Diaspora of the Republic of Seychelles Barry Faure.

The parties discussed the development of political dialogue, the expansion of the contractual and legal framework, and the strengthening of trade, economic, and humanitarian cooperation. Particular attention was given to collaboration in agriculture, tourism, education, and digital governance, as well as joint efforts on sustainable development and climate-related issues.

It was noted that this visit marked the first-ever trip by the Head of the Foreign Ministry of the Seychelles to Kyrgyzstan in the history of bilateral relations. Following the meeting, the parties signed an agreement on the mutual abolition of visa requirements for citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Seychelles for short-term visits.

As part of the visit, high-level meetings are also scheduled.

From May 3 to 6, Barry Faure, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Diaspora of the Republic of Seychelles, is paying an official visit to Kyrgyzstan at the invitation of Jeenbek Kulubaev, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan.