Kyrgyzstan sets legal foundation for digital age with new code adoption

The Digital Code was adopted by the parliament on June 18, 2025, and is aimed at creating a favorable legal environment to protect and uphold human rights and freedoms in the digital space, support the development of the digital economy, and boost the country’s investment attractiveness.

The document outlines key principles for regulating the digital environment, including the roles and responsibilities of digital actors, rules for data processing and the use of telecommunications networks, provisions for artificial intelligence systems, and procedures to ensure continuity of digital legal relations. It also defines the framework for state oversight and special regulation in the digital sphere.

The Digital Code is expected to serve as a cornerstone of Kyrgyzstan’s digital transformation efforts.

