Kyrgyzstan says no official refusals of its new driver’s licenses by foreign states

The statement follows the implementation of a government resolution aimed at legalizing the new-format licenses and informing foreign states through diplomatic and consular channels.

According to the ministry, information circulating about the alleged non-recognition of Kyrgyz driver’s licenses abroad has no official confirmation.

At the same time, the ministry provided clarifications for Kyrgyz citizens planning to work as drivers in European Union member states, noting that access to professional driving jobs is regulated by EU law and national legislation of individual countries.

Under EU directives, including Directive 2006/126/EC on driving licenses and Directive 2003/59/EC on driver qualifications, licenses issued by third countries, including Kyrgyzstan, are not subject to a unified recognition regime across the bloc. Their use or exchange is governed by national rules, which may require passing theoretical and/or practical exams.

The ministry emphasized that requirements such as obtaining Code 95 relate specifically to professional driver qualifications rather than recognition of national driving licenses.

Code 95 is mandatory for drivers engaged in commercial transport of goods and passengers in categories including C and D, and requires initial certification as well as periodic training every five years.

In this regard, Kyrgyz authorities urged citizens to take into account the legal requirements of host countries when planning employment in EU member states.