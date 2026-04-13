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    Kyrgyzstan reports sixfold growth in fish production

    23:25, 13 April 2026

    Fish production in Kyrgyzstan has surged more than sixfold over the past six years, Deputy Director of the Department of Fisheries Nurazamat Akparaly uulu told members of the Agrarian Committee of the Jogorku Kenesh, Kabar reported.

    Kyrgyzstan reports sixfold growth in fish production
    Photo credit: Pexels

    According to official data, the country produced just over 3,000 tons of fish in 2019, while by the end of 2025 output had reached 19,500 tons.

    Akparaly uulu noted that the Department of Fisheries also provides paid services, including the preparation of reservoir passports, scientific research, and biological assessments related to aquaculture.

    He emphasized that, under Kyrgyzstan’s law on aquaculture, reservoirs designated for fish farming are allocated on a competitive basis.

    Earlier, it was reported that the World Bank had approved the Caspian Sea biodiversity initiative.

    Kyrgyzstan World News Central Asia
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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