Kyrgyzstan reports sixfold growth in fish production

According to official data, the country produced just over 3,000 tons of fish in 2019, while by the end of 2025 output had reached 19,500 tons.

Akparaly uulu noted that the Department of Fisheries also provides paid services, including the preparation of reservoir passports, scientific research, and biological assessments related to aquaculture.

He emphasized that, under Kyrgyzstan’s law on aquaculture, reservoirs designated for fish farming are allocated on a competitive basis.

Earlier, it was reported that the World Bank had approved the Caspian Sea biodiversity initiative.