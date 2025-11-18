Kyrgyzstan reports decline in official unemployment rate

The decline is due to the growing number of informally employed citizens who work without a work record book or are temporarily employed in seasonal jobs, explains Saadatkul Mukanbetova, a leading specialist in the employment promotion department.

"Also, the social contract came into effect in 2023 - those unemployed began receiving child support payments from the state. This also contributed to a reduction in the number of officially registered unemployed people. Last year, from January to October, we had over 70,000 registered unemployed; now, it's around 50,000," Mukanbetova noted.

She added that a large number of citizens are contacting the ministry for employment consultations. Overall, the number of such requests has reached 120,000.

