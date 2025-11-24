EN
    Kyrgyzstan records strong GDP growth in 10M2025

    09:35, 24 November 2025

    Kyrgyzstan’s GDP reached $16.3 billion in the period from January through October 2025, rising 10 percent year-on-year amid strong momentum in construction, industry, and trade,  Trend reports. 

    Photo credit: Trend

    The data obtained from the country's National Statistic Committee shows that goods-producing sectors generated $5.7 billion, expanding by 11.3 percent and increasing their share of GDP to 35.4 percent. Industry accounted for the largest portion within this group, producing $2.8 billion, up 9.9 percent, while construction output rose sharply to $1.3 billion, a 27.7-percent increase compared to the same period last year.

    Agriculture, forestry, and fisheries contributed $1.5 billion, growing only 2 percent, which reduced their share of GDP from 9.9 percent to 9.5 percent.

    Service industries remained the backbone of the economy, generating $8.1 billion from January through October. Despite recording 8.8 percent growth, the sector’s share declined to 49.6 percent due to faster expansion in goods-producing activities. Wholesale and retail trade accounted for $2.6 billion (+15.3 percent), while other service activities reached $4.2 billion, though growing at a more moderate 4.7 percent.

    Net taxes on products totaled $2.4 billion, increasing 10.8 percent year-on-year.

    Overall, the data indicate a continued structural shift toward construction and industrial activity, while agriculture shows a slower recovery.

    It should be noted, IMF commends Kazakhstan’s economic reforms as GDP growth hits 6.4%.

     

    Kyrgyzstan Central Asia Economy GDP
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
