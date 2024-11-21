Kyrgyzstan presents its tourism potential at COP-29 in Baku

President of the Fund Kylychbek Rysaliev presented key tourism projects of interest to investors. He made a presentation on promising projects, such as all-season mountain resorts Three Peaks in Issyk-Kul Oblast, Baitik Mountain Resort in Chui Oblast, and familiarized the guests with already implemented initiatives, including RestPoint on popular routes, tourist service centers for comfortable rest, a network of comfortable GoBus, glamping in Issyk-Kul, ecological trails and others.

Rysaliev emphasized the unique potential of Kyrgyzstan for the development of all-season tourism, including winter and summer outdoor activities, as well as sports and medical tourism. He noted that the development of the tourism industry will be based on the principles of sustainable use of natural resources with an emphasis on the introduction of green technologies.

Talking about the project Baitik Mountain Resort, the head of the Fund noted that the resort includes the construction of more than 50 kilometers of ski slopes, 22 cable cars, a hotel complex and other infrastructure facilities. The expected investment volume is more than EUR 101 million, and the payback period of the project is 7 years.

Kylychbek Rysaliev noted that the resort is planned to be a year-round resort and it will be able to attract up to 1 million tourists.

“Research shows that there could be up to 30,000 potential skiers in the regional market alone. More than 1 billion people live within a 4-hour flight radius from Bishkek, which opens up huge prospects for the development of tourism in Kyrgyzstan,” he added.

The president of the Tourism Development Support Fund also spoke about a glacier conservation project aimed at improving the environment and supporting sustainable tourism. The initiative includes the introduction of innovative technologies in natural areas such as Baitik Mountain Resort and Chatkal Resort in Jalal-Abad Oblast, which will help preserve water resources, stabilize the environmental situation and increase the tourist attractiveness of the region.

It is worth reminding that Kyrgyzstan actively promotes the agenda of sustainable development of mountain regions.