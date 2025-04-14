Kyrgyzstan pavilion opens at EXPO 2025 in Osaka

The press service of the National Investment Agency reported that the opining of the pavilionwas a significant event emphasizing the richness of the cultural heritage, natural potential and economic opportunities of Kyrgyzstan.

The opening ceremony was attended by Commissioner General of the Kyrgyz Republic at EXPO 2025 Zhalyn Zheenaliev, Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic to Japan Esengul Osoev, and the head of the business delegation of Kyrgyzstan, well-known entrepreneur Zhumadil Egemberdiev.

In their speeches, the speakers emphasized the importance of Kyrgyzstan's participation in such a large-scale international platform, and also expressed confidence that the pavilion would become a point of attraction for foreign investors, tourists and partners.

The pavilion of the Kyrgyz Republic immediately attracted the attention of visitors with its colorfulness, original architectural solution and deep symbolism. The exhibition space embodies the spirit of the Great Silk Road, the unique nature of the Tien Shan, as well as the country's desire for sustainable development, innovation and open international dialogue.

The National Investment Agency under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic became the supervising government body responsible for the preparation and participation of the Kyrgyz Republic in EXPO 2025.

The Agency played a key role in coordinating efforts between government agencies, businesses and international partners, ensuring a high level of organization and representation of the country in the international arena.

The High-Tech Park of the Kyrgyz Republic, headed by Azis Abakirov, made a significant contribution to the development and implementation of the pavilion concept by providing innovative solutions and technological expertise. Thanks to this, the pavilion not only reflects the cultural identity of the country, but also demonstrates its digital potential and ambitions in the field of IT and the creative economy.

A special role in the creation and design of the pavilion was played by the talented designer Dilbar Ashimbaeva, who inspiredly and professionally developed the visual concept of the pavilion. Her work has created a space filled with national color, aesthetics and modern forms, harmoniously combining traditions and innovation.

The pavilion's expositions present key areas of Kyrgyzstan's development: ecotourism, renewable energy sources, information technology, handicrafts, and the creative economy. Guests are offered not only visual immersion, but also an interactive experience, including VR tours of the pearls of Kyrgyz nature and master classes from folk craftsmen.

At EXPO 2025, Kyrgyzstan is demonstrating not only its distinctive culture, but also its openness to international cooperation, creative approaches to development and active participation in the global agenda for a sustainable future.

The Kyrgyz Republic Pavilion is open to all visitors to EXPO 2025 and invites them on a fascinating journey through the country, where traditions and innovations are harmoniously intertwined.

Recall that the World Exposition in Osaka opened Sunday, kicking off a six-month event centered on designing a sustainable future society, in what organizers hope will boost the domestic economy despite concerns over late-running preparations.