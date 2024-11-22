Kyrgyzstan participates in Tashkent Tourism Fair

Representatives of Kyrgyzstan presented a special stand demonstrating the country's tourism potential.

Photo credit: Kabar

The fair program includes conferences, B2B meetings, round tables, exhibitions of tourist services and crafts, presentation of tourist potential of Uzbekistan's regions, gastronomic events and many other events.

Photo credit: Kabar

Tashkent International Travel Fair “Tourism on the Silk Road” is the largest and most significant event of the tourism industry of Uzbekistan and the entire Central Asian region.

The fair has been held since 1995 with the official support of the UN World Tourism Organization.

The event will last until Nov.23.

As previously stated Jalal-Abad city of Kyrgyzstan announced as Turkic World Tourism Capital for 2025.