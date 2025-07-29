Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan to boost bilateral trade turnover

The announcement came during the 5th session of the Pakistan–Kyrgyzstan Inter-Governmental Commission (IGC) on Trade, Economic, Scientific, and Technical Cooperation, held from July 28–29 in Islamabad, the Pakistan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs says.

The sides outlined a broad roadmap to expand cooperation across a range of sectors. Plans include diversifying trade flows, reviving the Pakistan–Kyrgyz Joint Business Council, and organizing trade fairs, business forums, and B2B events to enhance private sector engagement.

Several memoranda of understanding (MoUs) were signed during the session. These include agreements between:

The Center for Standardization and Metrology of Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan’s Standards and Quality Control Authority, focusing on harmonization of technical regulations;

The Kyrgyz National Investment Agency and Pakistan’s Board of Investment to encourage mutual investments;

Agencies responsible for Halal certification in both countries to promote Halal trade.

Energy and environmental cooperation was also discussed, with Kyrgyzstan proposing joint participation in a regional power transmission project linking China, Kyrgyzstan, and northern Pakistan. Both countries also agreed to explore partnerships in renewable energy, mining, and hydrocarbons.

Improving regional connectivity was another focus. The two sides discussed expanding rail, cargo, and air transport. Pakistan suggested that Kyrgyz airlines launch regular commercial flights, while Kyrgyzstan invited Pakistan to join a planned high-speed fiber-optic project that would enhance digital connectivity between the two nations.

On financial cooperation, central banks from both sides agreed to collaborate on the development of Islamic banking, financial technologies, and training programs.

The session concluded with the decision to hold the next meeting of the IGC in Kyrgyzstan, with dates to be set via diplomatic channels.

According to the State Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan, trade between the countries reached $7.7 million from January through May 2025.