Kyrgyzstan not ready for online voting in elections, Zhaparov says
Addressing the first session of the Jogorku Kenesh of the VIII convocation, President Sadyr Zhaparov stated that the introduction of online voting in Kyrgyzstan remains premature, Qazinform News Agency reports.
According to him, the possibility of implementing online voting had been discussed during a meeting with international observers following the elections.
“After analyzing the situation, I concluded that this noble initiative may fail to achieve its intended purpose and, on the contrary, could create conditions for vote-buying,” explained the President.
According to him, for unscrupulous candidates and their campaigners lacking confidence, online voting could make it easier to go door-to-door and buy votes.
“I accepted international observers the very next day after the elections. Therefore, I had no time to review video materials about violations. In the evening, after watching the submitted information with evidence of vote-buying, I was finally convinced that shifting to internet-based voting is still premature for us,” said Sadyr Japarov.