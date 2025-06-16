Kyrgyzstan, Kuwait explore opportunities to launch direct flights

The issue was discussed at a meeting held between Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan Nurlan Tokobaev and Chairman of the Kuwait Airways National Airline Abdulmukhsin Salim Al-Fakan.

Nurlan Tokobaev informed the Kuwaiti side about the readiness and interest of Kyrgyzstan in developing this direction.

For his part, Abdulmukhsin Salim Al-Fakan said the Kuwaiti side plans to open this flight in the near future and expressed readiness to develop cooperation in aviation.

At the end of the meeting, the ambassador officially invited Abdulmuhsin Salim Al-Fakan to participate in the Second Investment Forum in the format of “Central Asia - Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf”, slated for June 30 - July 1, 2025 in Bishkek.

Earlier it was reported that Airbus expressed readiness to support key areas in the development of civil aviation in Kyrgyzstan.