The ambassador attributed the achievement to the policies and leadership of Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov. He emphasized over the past five years, the living standards of nationals of Kyrgyzstan have noticeably improved, and the plans set are being consistently developed.

Cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan strengthens further thanks to Presidents Sadyr Zhaparov and Kassym‑Jomart Tokayev. By the end of 2025, trade turnover between the two states surpassed 2 billion US dollars. He expressed confidence many more positive results lie ahead.

The ambassador also emphasized that bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan spans multiple sectors and holds significant potential for further expansion, reinforcing the strategic partnership between the two neighboring states.

