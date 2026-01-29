Kyrgyzstan introduces restrictions on livestock imports from India

According to the Veterinary Service of Kyrgyzstan, the measures are aimed at ensuring the country’s veterinary and sanitary safety.

The Nipah virus is a dangerous zoonotic disease transmissible from animals to humans, prompting authorities to urge citizens to avoid animal products of unknown origin and to check for proper veterinary documentation.

The situation remains under constant monitoring by the authorities.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Indian authorities are stepping up containment measures in the eastern state of West Bengal after five confirmed cases of the Nipah virus, including infections among doctors and nurses.