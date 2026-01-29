EN
    Kyrgyzstan introduces restrictions on livestock imports from India

    16:33, 29 January 2026

    Kyrgyzstan has imposed temporary restrictions on the import of animals susceptible to the Nipah virus, as well as animal products, from India starting January 28, 2025, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: agro.gov.kg

    According to the Veterinary Service of Kyrgyzstan, the measures are aimed at ensuring the country’s veterinary and sanitary safety.

    The Nipah virus is a dangerous zoonotic disease transmissible from animals to humans, prompting authorities to urge citizens to avoid animal products of unknown origin and to check for proper veterinary documentation.

    The situation remains under constant monitoring by the authorities.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Indian authorities are stepping up containment measures in the eastern state of West Bengal after five confirmed cases of the Nipah virus, including infections among doctors and nurses.

    Incidents Kyrgyzstan India Virus Agriculture Animals
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
