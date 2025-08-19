EN
    Kyrgyzstan, India discuss cooperation

    16:12, 19 August 2025

    Secretary of the Security Council of Kyrgyzstan Baktybek Bekbolotov met with Indian Ambassador Birender Singh Yadav today, August 19, Kabar reports. 

    Photo credit: Kabar

    Issues of deepening interaction and cooperation between the two countries in the trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres were discussed.

    Baktybek Bekbolotov and Birender Singh Yadav also exchanged views on topical issues of regional security.

    As reported previously, Kyrgyzstan, Iran are to set up a joint investment office to ramp up bilateral cooperation. 

