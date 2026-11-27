Kasymaliev noted that the country’s economy continues to show strong growth. Real GDP expanded by 10.5% in the first 10 months of 2026, while fixed capital investment reached 425.9 billion soms.

He highlighted a significant increase in investment activity, with fixed capital investment rising from about 100 billion soms in 2020 to 374.6 billion soms in 2025.

According to Kasymaliev, Kyrgyzstan has signed 88 investment agreements worth a combined 11.8 billion US dollars over the past decade.

The country’s foreign trade turnover totaled nearly 12 billion US dollars in the first eight months of 2026, up 13.3% year-on-year. Exports increased by 19.5% to 2.279 billion US dollars, while imports reached 9.739 billion US dollars, he said.

Notably, Kazakhstan attracted over $30 billion in investment from CAREC nations.