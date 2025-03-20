Kyrgyzstan develops national plan for adaptation to climate change

The development of the NAP was initiated under the UNDP project “Advancing the process of developing a National Adaptation Plan for medium and long-term planning and implementation of adaptation measures to climate change in the Kyrgyz Republic” funded by the Green Climate Fund (GCF).

The National Adaptation Plan is a strategic document aimed at increasing Kyrgyzstan's resilience to climate change. In the context of growing climate risks, which are already having a tangible impact on people's lives and the country's economy, the NAP will be the main platform for systemic solutions and integration of adaptation issues into the country's development.

The NAP project includes specific measures for six key sectors: agriculture and irrigation, health, emergency management, biodiversity conservation, energy and the development of climate-resilient green cities.

The event was attended by representatives of government agencies, international organizations, expert community and civil sector. During the event, proposals and comments on the draft document and further implementation of adaptation measures were voiced.

Asel Raimkulova, Deputy Minister of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision of the Kyrgyz Republic, emphasized: “Kyrgyzstan reaffirms its commitment to the Paris Agreement. The National Adaptation Plan is a strategic tool to effectively respond to the challenges of climate change, taking into account the peculiarities and priorities of our country”.

Alexandra Solovieva, UNDP Resident Representative in Kyrgyzstan, said: “The development of the National Adaptation Plan was made possible through close partnership and a consistent approach to adaptation. Adaptation plans for key sectors of the economy create a long-term basis for planning and implementation of specific projects, including attracting climate finance”.

Roundtable participants also discussed further steps to formalize and implement the NAP. With the finalization of the NAP, a new stage of implementation of specific initiatives aimed at strengthening the country's resilience to climate change that meet national priorities and international climate commitments begins.