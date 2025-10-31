Kyrgyzstan commissions over 1.2mn m² of housing in 9M2025
In January-September 2025, 10,993 houses and apartments with a total area of 1,274.5 thousand square meters were commissioned in Kyrgyzstan, which is 30% more than in the same period of 2024, Kabar learned from the National Statistics Committee.
103.5 billion soms of investments in fixed capital were used for housing construction during this period, which is 80% more than previous year. The share of investments directed to housing construction amounted to 50.2% of the total volume of utilized investments (33.7% in January-September 2024).
The main part of the commissioned housing 84.3% is accounted for Jalal-Abad, Chui, and Osh regions, as well as the cities of Bishkek and Osh. 544 thousand square meters of housing were built in rural areas, or 42.7% of the total commissioned housing.
As noted, the construction and commissioning of residential buildings are mainly carried out at the expense of the population – their share amounted to 75.2% of the total volume.
In the nine months of 2025, 7,048 individual residential houses with a total area of 957.8 thousand square meters were built, which is 6.4% more than a year earlier.
The cost of these houses (estimated) amounted to 28.2 billion soms, which is 7.1% higher than January-September 2024.
Earlier, it was reported that the nomination of candidates for the Jogorku Kenesh elections concluded last evening in Kyrgyzstan.