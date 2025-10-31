Kyrgyzstan commissions over 1.2mn m² of housing in 9M2025

103.5 billion soms of investments in fixed capital were used for housing construction during this period, which is 80% more than previous year. The share of investments directed to housing construction amounted to 50.2% of the total volume of utilized investments (33.7% in January-September 2024).

The main part of the commissioned housing 84.3% is accounted for Jalal-Abad, Chui, and Osh regions, as well as the cities of Bishkek and Osh. 544 thousand square meters of housing were built in rural areas, or 42.7% of the total commissioned housing.

As noted, the construction and commissioning of residential buildings are mainly carried out at the expense of the population – their share amounted to 75.2% of the total volume.

In the nine months of 2025, 7,048 individual residential houses with a total area of ​​957.8 thousand square meters were built, which is 6.4% more than a year earlier.

The cost of these houses (estimated) amounted to 28.2 billion soms, which is 7.1% higher than January-September 2024.

