Kyrgyzstan calls on its citizens to refrain from traveling to India and Pakistan

The Foreign Ministry recommends Kyrgyz citizens who are in Pakistan or India to exercise extreme caution and strictly follow the instructions of local authorities.

According to information from the aviation authorities of Pakistan, Islamabad International Airport is temporarily closed to all flights. The Civil Aviation Authority of Pakistan stated that air traffic will be resumed after the situation stabilizes.

In case of emergency or urgent circumstances, citizens should immediately contact the diplomatic missions of the Kyrgyz Republic:

Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Republic of India Hotline: (+91) 9599921779

Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Hotline: +92 330 3717 771

As written before, India launched a series of airstrikes on targets located in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered regions as part of Operation Sindoor, which began in the early hours of May 7. New Delhi claims the strikes were aimed at terrorist infrastructure, while Islamabad has reported civilian casualties and a military response.