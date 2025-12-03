Kyrgyzstan becomes 20th state party to Singapore Convention on Mediation

The accession by Kyrgyzstan was effected on 1 December 2025. Kyrgyzstan becomes the twentieth State party to the Singapore Convention on Mediation, which will enter into force for Kyrgyzstan on 1 June 2026. In acceding to the Convention, Kyrgyzstan made a reservation in accordance with article 8(1)(b) of the Convention.

The Singapore Convention on Mediation facilitates international trade and promotes mediation as an alternative and effective method of resolving commercial disputes by providing a harmonized legal framework for the right to invoke international settlement agreements resulting from mediation as well as for their enforcement.

The Convention is open for signature, ratification, acceptance, approval or accession by States and regional economic integration organizations. In total, fifty-eight States have signed the Convention since it opened for signature on 7 August 2019.

Earlier, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev suggested using CICA as a platform for global mediation and peacemaking.