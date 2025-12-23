Kyrgyzstan bans import of electronic cigarettes

As per a resolution adopted by the Cabinet of Ministers:

· electronic cigarettes and nicotine delivery systems with nicotine liquid in a single body, classified under EAEU HS code 2404 12 000 0,

· nicotine-containing liquids in cartridges, reservoirs, and other containers intended for use in electronic cigarettes, also classified under EAEU HS code 2404 12 000 0,

are prohibited from import into the country for a period of six months.

The resolution enters into force 15 days after its official publication.

The measures are aimed at protecting public health, preventing the spread of nicotine addiction, especially among young people, and reducing the risk of diseases associated with the consumption of tobacco and nicotine-containing products.

In April 2024, the President of Kazakhstan signed the law prohibiting sale and distribution of non-smoking tobacco products, vapes, flavorings, and liquids for them, as well as their advertising. The law entered into force in June.

Uzbekistan officially banned the circulation of e-cigarettes in January 2025.