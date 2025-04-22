Kyrgyzstan, Bahrain sign number of documents

During the official visit of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov to the Kingdom of Bahrain, negotiations were held with the King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, following which a number of documents were signed:

- Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the Field of Physical Culture and Sports between the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain;

- Agreement on Air Services between the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain;

- Memorandum of Understanding between the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain on Economic Cooperation;

- Memorandum of Understanding in the Field of Healthcare between the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain;

- Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the Field of Culture between the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain;

- Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Culture, Information and Youth Policy of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Ministry of Youth Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain in the field of youth policy;

- Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Justice of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Ministry of Justice, Islamic Affairs and Waqf of the Kingdom of Bahrain on cooperation in the field of justice;

- Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the Religious Sphere between the National Agency for Religious Affairs and Interethnic Relations under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Ministry of Justice, Islamic Affairs and Waqf of the Kingdom of Bahrain;

- Agreement on Cooperation between the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

As written before, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov on April 21 arrived in the Kingdom of Bahrain for an official visit at the invitation of the King of the Kingdom of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.