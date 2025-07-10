Kyrgyzstan approves cooperation program with GCF

According to the ministry, on July 1, during a meeting of the Coordination Council on Climate Change, Ecology and Sustainable Development, the Country Program for Cooperation with the Green Climate Fund until 2027 was approved. This strategic document defines the country's priority climate areas and a list of projects requiring international financing.

In accordance with the Concept for the Development of Climate Financing in Kyrgyzstan, from 2010 to 2023, it was possible to attract a significant amount of climate financing mainly from such international institutions as the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank, German structures and the UN Development Program. Financing was provided in the form of grants and concessional loans.

It is noted that the main sectors receiving climate investments in Kyrgyzstan are energy, agriculture and the water sector. According to the International Aid Transparency Initiative (IATI), from 2010 to 2023, $306.6 million was allocated for energy projects, $140.5 million for the agriculture, forestry and fisheries sector, and $122.8 million for the water sector.

From 2011 to 2021, about $0.62 billion was attracted to Kyrgyzstan for climate projects through international technical assistance channels. In terms of attracted resources per capita, Kyrgyzstan is about $8.6 per person per year. At the same time, grants account for about 81% of the attracted financial resources.

The Ministry emphasized that in this way, the development of climate financing is becoming an integral part of the state policy and sustainable development of the Kyrgyz Republic, and the role of the department as a coordinator and national partner of the GCF ensures the systematicity and strategic focus of the country's entire climate policy.

