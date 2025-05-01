Kyrgyzstan and UNDP review midterm progress of Country Programme 2023–2027

Developed in close partnership with the Government, civil society, and international partners, the UNDP Country Programme supports the implementation of the National Development Programme of the Kyrgyz Republic until 2026 and 2030 and contributes to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Key progress areas were highlighted in socio-economic development, public effectiveness, strengthening health systems, digital transformation, climate change, biodiversity conservation, resilience, and social development and inclusion.

Participants also outlined the next steps for 2025–2027, ensuring that efforts remain closely aligned with the strategic priorities of the National Development Programme.

Alexandra Solovieva, UNDP Resident Representative in Kyrgyzstan, emphasized:

“Today’s review reaffirms the strong partnership between UNDP and the Kyrgyz Republic. Our role remains clear — to work alongside national institutions, provide technical expertise, mobilize resources, and strengthen capacities where needed, ensuring that development benefits reach every region and every community.”

The consultation marks an important milestone, as UNDP prepares to celebrate 60 years of global development work in 2025 — a reminder of the organization’s continued relevance and commitment to achieving sustainable development outcomes.

Globally, UNDP’s 2024 results demonstrate that development cooperation continues to drive meaningful change. By connecting work across prosperity, climate, energy, nature, resilience, innovation, and digitalization, UNDP is advancing its "Moonshot" ambitions and accelerating progress on the SDGs and human development targets.

According to AidData’s independent Listening to Leaders Survey, UNDP is consistently rated as one of the top development partners by more than 11,000 leaders across 147 countries.

Since the start of its Strategic Plan 2022–2025, UNDP, together with partners across the UN system and beyond, has delivered tangible results, including enabling 160 million people to gain access to essential services and mobilizing $867 billion in public and private investments for the SDGs. UNDP has also supported 122 countries in reforming labour markets, fostering entrepreneurship, promoting access to finance for small businesses, and creating enabling environments for sustainable investment.

UNDP remains a committed and trusted partner to the Kyrgyz Republic, supporting the country's national development priorities and international commitments to ensure that no one is left behind.