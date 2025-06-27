Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia discuss expanding cooperation

Welcoming the Mongolian delegation, Adylbek Kasymaliev noted that relations between the two countries are based on mutual trust, respect and good neighborliness.

The head of the Cabinet expressed confidence that the protocol signed following the meeting would give new impetus to the implementation of the agreements reached during the state visit of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov to Mongolia in 2023.

Deputy Prime Minister of Mongolia Sainbuyangi Amarsaikhan expressed gratitude to the Kyrgyz side for the warm welcome and organization of the meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission, emphasizing Mongolia's desire to deepen bilateral cooperation. He noted the importance of expanding trade and economic ties, developing joint projects in various fields. At the end of the meeting, the parties confirmed their mutual interest in further strengthening cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.

