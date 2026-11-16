Kyrgyzstan advocates preventive healthcare model at Astana Congress

A delegation from the Kyrgyz Ministry of Health, headed by Deputy Health Minister Nurbek Bukuev, participated in the event and presented the country's vision for healthcare reform. The priorities include strengthening the family medicine model, improving access to and quality of healthcare services, expanding disease prevention measures, accelerating digitalization, and enhancing workforce development.

Bukuev said Kyrgyzstan aims to transition from a treatment-focused approach to a healthcare system centered on health promotion, disease prevention, and early diagnosis.

“Our primary objective is to shift from a model focused predominantly on treatment to a healthcare system centered on maintaining individual health, preventing diseases, and ensuring their early detection. High-quality and accessible primary healthcare must be available to every citizen, regardless of where they live,” he said.

The deputy minister also emphasized the importance of the Global Coalition for Primary Health Care, noting that Kyrgyzstan supports the initiative as a platform for exchanging expertise, strengthening partnerships, and improving national health systems.

The Kyrgyz delegation’s participation in the congress was aimed at deepening healthcare cooperation with Kazakhstan, sharing best practices, and exploring joint initiatives in the primary healthcare sector.