Kyrgyzstan accounts for over quarter of Central Asia’s total trade with China
10:12, 20 March 2026
Trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and China reached a record 27.2 billion U.S. dollars in 2025, marking a 20 percent increase, Chinese Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Liu Jiangping told at a briefing in Bishkek following the sessions of the National People’s Congress (NPC) and the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), Kabar reports.
“Last year, China’s total trade volume with the five Central Asian countries exceeded 100 billion dollars. Kyrgyzstan accounts for more than a quarter of this impressive figure. This is a significant result that officially marks a new historical high in economic relations between Kyrgyzstan and China,” the ambassador said.