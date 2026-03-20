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    Kyrgyzstan accounts for over quarter of Central Asia’s total trade with China

    10:12, 20 March 2026

    Trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and China reached a record 27.2 billion U.S. dollars in 2025, marking a 20 percent increase, Chinese Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Liu Jiangping told at a briefing in Bishkek following the sessions of the National People’s Congress (NPC) and the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), Kabar reports.

    Kyrgyzstan accounts for over quarter of Central Asia’s total trade with China
    Photo credit: Kabar

    “Last year, China’s total trade volume with the five Central Asian countries exceeded 100 billion dollars. Kyrgyzstan accounts for more than a quarter of this impressive figure. This is a significant result that officially marks a new historical high in economic relations between Kyrgyzstan and China,” the ambassador said.

    Kyrgyzstan Central Asia China Trade Economy Foreign policy
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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