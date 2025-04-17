Kyrgyz presidential election set for early 2027

Tynchtyk Shainazarov, head of Central Commission on Elections and Referenda of the Kyrgyz Republic, said: "The President-backed bill is designed to bring the norms of paragraph 1 of Article 48 of the Constitutional Law in line with the Law of the Kyrgyz Republic on the Constitution and clarifies the date for the next presidential election”.

According to him, Kyrgyzstan held early presidential elections on January 10, 2021. The amendments push back the original date for the presidential election from third Sunday of October to the fourth Sunday of January after the term of six years. That is, the date for the next presidential election in Kyrgyzstan is set for January 24, 2027.

