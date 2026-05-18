Kyrgyz organic products to enter global markets

The company is currently completing the first stage of its organic product manufacturing project. According to Acting General Director and Deputy General Director Sanzhar Toibolotov, the plant's production capacity, once fully operational, will exceed 12,000 tons of finished products per year.

The company specializes in processing local fruits, vegetables, and berries in several key areas: freeze-dried products, shock-acoustic freezing, traditional drying, honey production in various flavors, paste production, and nut products.

"Our entire range of raw materials is sourced entirely from local farmers. Apricots are sourced from Batken, prunes from Aksy, walnuts from Arslanbob, apples from Issyk-Kul, natural honey from Naryn Oblast, and strawberries and raspberries from Chui Oblast. We have already received two key certificates for nuts and prunes. Our product range is constantly expanding and now includes over 70 products," noted Sanzhar Toibolotov. All manufactured products are certified in accordance with strict international organic standards by leading global expert organizations such as Bio-Inspecta and Naturland. Thanks to this, domestic products are successfully exported to markets in Germany, the United Arab Emirates, the United States, Japan, and the CIS.

According to First Deputy Chairman Daniyar Amangeldiev, Sun Planet Organic, a company with high potential, is among the 119 enterprises scheduled to launch this year.

"One of the main goals of the Kyrgyz government is to prioritize supporting the population, including entrepreneurs. This enterprise is also receiving comprehensive support. In the coming days, the company's new building will be commissioned, and an official opening ceremony will take place," he said.

Earlier, it was reported that Kyrgyzstan plans to open 113 industrial enterprises by 2026.