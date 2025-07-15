Kyrgyz mozzarella goes to Uzbekistan

During the meeting, a memorandum of cooperation was signed aimed at developing exports and strengthening mutually beneficial economic ties.

In addition, the Elite Mozzarella company signed a long-term contract for the supply of mozzarella cheese to Uzbekistan.

The company specializes in the production of high-quality dairy products, including mozzarella cheese, butter and other products.

The trade mission continues to actively support domestic producers, promote exports and expand Kyrgyz-Uzbek trade and economic cooperation.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstani-made cheese has made waves in France.