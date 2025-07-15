Kyrgyz mozzarella goes to Uzbekistan
As part of promoting Kyrgyz products to the foreign market, the Trade Mission under the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic in Uzbekistan organized a meeting between Director General of the Elite Mozzarella company, Akhmet Gench and Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Uzbekistan Duishonkul Chotonov, Kabar reports.
During the meeting, a memorandum of cooperation was signed aimed at developing exports and strengthening mutually beneficial economic ties.
In addition, the Elite Mozzarella company signed a long-term contract for the supply of mozzarella cheese to Uzbekistan.
The company specializes in the production of high-quality dairy products, including mozzarella cheese, butter and other products.
The trade mission continues to actively support domestic producers, promote exports and expand Kyrgyz-Uzbek trade and economic cooperation.
Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstani-made cheese has made waves in France.