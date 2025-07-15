EN
    Kyrgyz mozzarella goes to Uzbekistan

    20:19, 15 July 2025

    As part of promoting Kyrgyz products to the foreign market, the Trade Mission under the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic in Uzbekistan organized a meeting between Director General of the Elite Mozzarella company, Akhmet Gench and Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Uzbekistan Duishonkul Chotonov, Kabar reports.

    Mozzarella
    Photo credit: Kabar

    During the meeting, a memorandum of cooperation was signed aimed at developing exports and strengthening mutually beneficial economic ties.

    In addition, the Elite Mozzarella company signed a long-term contract for the supply of mozzarella cheese to Uzbekistan.

    The company specializes in the production of high-quality dairy products, including mozzarella cheese, butter and other products.

    The trade mission continues to actively support domestic producers, promote exports and expand Kyrgyz-Uzbek trade and economic cooperation.

    Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstani-made cheese has made waves in France.

    Tatyana Kudrenok
