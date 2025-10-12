Kyrgyz Ministry of Construction, Saudi Fund for Development to build seven new schools

According to the ministry, the meeting was held as part of the loan agreement between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Saudi Fund for Development for the implementation of the second phase of the "Construction of Public Schools" project.

Minister Oruntaev noted that the ministry highly values ​​the constructive and fruitful cooperation with the Saudi Fund for Development. He emphasized the future plans for joint projects of strategic importance for Kyrgyzstan.

To date, the first phase of the project, financed by the Fund, has been successfully completed. As part of this project, 30 modern educational institutions, designed for nearly 10,000 students, have been built across the country.

The second phase includes the construction of seven new schools and seven additional educational buildings. Project implementation will begin in 2026 and be completed in 2029.

At the end of the meeting, the parties expressed their commitment to developing new initiatives and expanding promising areas of cooperation.

It is worth noting that the Ministry of Construction began preparatory work for the second phase of the project in July 2025, and the loan agreement was signed on October 9, 2025.

