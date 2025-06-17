Kyrgyz, Chinese leaders hold talks in Astana

The parties exchanged views on the state and prospects for the Kyrgyz-Chinese relations, and deepening of multilateral and comprehensive strategic cooperation.

Xi Jinping said that the Chinese side highly evaluates and supports all efforts and aspirations of the Kyrgyz Republic aimed at strengthening state sovereignty, enhancing own potential, ensuring stable socio-economic development and improvement of the nation’s wellbeing.

For his part, Sadyr Zhaparov highlighted that the Kyrgyz Republic attaches special importance to the relations with China. The state visit to China in February 2025 became a milestone event in the history of bilateral relations, which ended with signing a range of important agreements.

“We sincerely value the level of comprehensive strategic partnership based on mutual respect, equality and good-neighborly relations,” the Kyrgyz President said.

He pointed out that China is one of the major partners of Kyrgyzstan.

The sides also noted the commencement of construction of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railroad.

A package of documents was signed following the talks:

- A letter of exchange between the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and the Government of China on implementation of the project “Provision of specialized equipment to the Water Resources Service Division of the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan";

- A memorandum of mutual understanding between the Ministry of Digital Development and Innovative Technologies of Kyrgyzstan and China’s National Development and Reform Commission on establishment of a cooperation center for AI application between China and Shanghai Cooperation Organization member state (Kyrgyz Republic);

- A memorandum of mutual understanding and cooperation in processing industry between the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan and the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of China;

- An agreement on cooperation in cross-border healthcare and quarantine between the Ministry of Healthcare of Kyrgyzstan and the General Administration of Customs of China;

- A memorandum of cooperation between Kyrgyzstan’s Kabar National News Agency and China Media Group;

- A memorandum of mutual understanding and cooperation in exchange of news content between the Slovo Kyrgyzstana Publishing House and Xinhua Agency of China.

As it was reported, on June 17, President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov arrived in Astana to participate in the II Central Asia – China Summit. The event will discuss the issues of strengthening regional cooperation, expanding the political dialogue, deepening trade and economic ties, developing transport and transit integration, energy, innovations and sustainable development.