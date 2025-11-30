Kyrgyz CEC expects turnout to increase to 40-50% thanks to remote voting

According to him, the introduction of remote voting could increase citizen participation by 40-50%.

Shainazarov emphasized that low voter turnout remains one of the key challenges of the electoral process.

"We believe that thanks to the introduction of remote voting and active outreach efforts, participation will increase. Previously, turnout was around 30%, but now there is hope that it will rise to 40-50%. I call on all citizens to come to the polling stations and vote," the head of the Central Election Commission noted.

According to the commission, 4,294,243 citizens are included on the voter lists:

men – 2,081,514 (48.47%);

women – 2,212,729 (51.52%);

youth – 1,811,073 (42%).

The Central Election Commission believes that new technologies and improved communication with the public will help increase citizen engagement in the electoral process.

